The city of Branson’s major public baseball field complex is going to get a significant upgrade thanks to a grant to Branson Parks and Recreation from the Missouri Department of Economic Development.
The parks department was awarded almost $1.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds through the Local Tourism Asset Development Program. The grant is designated for upgrading four ballfields at the Branson RecPlex with artificial turf.
“We’re really excited to get this ARPA grant to improve the Branson RecPlex fields,” Branson Parks and Recreation head Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “This is a long desired upgrade to the complex.”
Shook said turf is now the expected field surface for those seeking to host tournaments.
“The desired surface to play on is turf,” Shook said. “We’re at a competitive disadvantage with other facilities around the nation who are playing on turf. The upgrades of the field and lights and shade over the bleachers will help us keep attracting events from around the region and nation to Branson.”
The placing of the new turf is the major piece of a series of planned upgrades to the ballfield complex but not all the department wants to do. In addition to the turf, Parks and Recreation wants to install new energy efficient LED lighting at the fields, and build shade structures over the bleacher areas.
Shook said the upgrades would bring cost savings to the city and department.
“We would save about $65,000 a year on the costs currently spent on maintaining the complex,” Shook said. “When you take into account no one is being paid for mowing, no purchasing of chemicals, no constant watering. The turf fields also have a consistent playing experience. The outfields aren’t getting brown in the heat in August.”
Shook said the RecPlex will be able to schedule more tournaments in the Spring and Fall when in the past they would not be able to guarantee the playing surface. The fields would also be more durable for multiple games, allowing more games in a shorter period of time. The fields could also be used for soccer matches.
Statistics provided by Branson Parks and Recreation showed ballfield complex only events in 2022 brought 42,710 competitors to the area, with an economic impact of over $22 million.
The parks department would be funding parts of the project from surplus from the campground expansion. The total cost for the project is $4.05 million, with $600,000 coming from the landscape fund, $500,000 from the general fund, and $1.357 million borrowed from a local bank on a 10-year rapid pay down using the campground surplus.
Mayor Larry Milton reiterated the importance of the project because of the $22 million in revenue.
“These are people who are going to be staying in our hotels, who will be eating at our restaurants,” Milton said.
Alderman Clay Cooper noted there were times he took his children to tournaments and when the games were over there wasn’t anything for families to do, compared to Branson where there are ample family activities to do. He and Alderman Ralph LeBlanc expressed their support for things which keep the city competitive in drawing in the tournaments.
Shook said the project has not yet been put out to bid, and the grant agreement has not yet been reviewed by the city attorney.
“We like to move forward quickly,” Shook said. “It’s possible we could have turf on the fields next year.”
Milton said if the RecPlex were a private entity, they would have the turf fields in by next season, and that he wants to see the Branson city government moving at the “speed of business.”
“Next Spring is a whole year away,” Milton said.
Shook said the next time she brings something to the board about the turf, it would likely be for the alderman to approve a bid for the turf.
Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News because her department is always looking for grants to help improve the facility, it’s possible additional grant funding could be obtained for the project before construction is complete.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.