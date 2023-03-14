The Branson Police Department may have lifted their restrictions regarding officers with beards, but the newest officer is significantly hairier than any unshaven officer.
K9 Rico has joined the squad and is partnered with human officer Brendan Gamble. Rico is a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois trained in Arkansas. Rico is fully certified in narcotics, evidence, tracking, patrol work, and use of force.
Rico’s name was picked in honor of the RICO Statute, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, which was passed in 1970 to help law enforcement against groups like organized crime outfits. The Gambino, Lucchese, and Bonanno crime families were taken down through the RICO Statute.
Chief Eric Schmitt said Rico has been on duty for a few weeks and already has made enough seizures so Rico has already “paid for himself.”
