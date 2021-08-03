Former Vice President Mike Pence will speak during The National Symposium on Patriotic Education hosted by College of the Ozarks.
Michael R. Pence, 48th vice president of the United States, was announced as the fourth featured speaker for the symposium that will take place on September 16-17 and is a free, live digital event, according to a press release from College of the Ozarks.
Pence joins other speakers, including Dr. Ben Carson, former United States Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former White House press secretary, and Edward Graham, assistant to the vice president of Programs and Government Relations for Samaritan’s Purse.
Pence was elected six times to represent east-central Indiana in Congress.
According to the release, Pence established himself as a champion of limited government, fiscal responsibility, economic development, educational opportunity, and the U.S. Constitution. On April 7, 2021, Pence announced the launch of a new political advocacy group, “Advancing American Freedom.” The group’s stated goal is to “promote the pro-freedom policies of the last four years that created unprecedented prosperity at home and restored respect for America abroad, to defend those policies from liberal attacks and media distortions, and to prevent the radical Left from enacting its policy agenda that would threaten America’s freedoms.”
Growing up in Indiana, surrounded by good, hardworking Hoosiers, Vice President Pence always knew he needed to give back to the state and the country that had given him so much. In 2000, he launched a successful bid for his local congressional seat, entering the United States House of Representatives at the age of 40.
In the release, ice President for Patriotic Activities and Dean of Admissions Marci Linson said she sees this as a critical time for such an event.
“Vice President Pence has undoubtedly witnessed the decline in American patriotism in the halls of government and in our communities,” Linson said. “We are honored to have him speak at the Symposium on the importance of reversing that trend.
“Offering this as a complimentary livestream event increases our outreach and allows us to draw many concerned citizens into the conversation about the importance of patriotic education. We trust that accessing the content of this meaningful online event will prove convenient and educational for our guests.”
The purpose of the Symposium, which is hosted by The William S. Knight Center for Patriotic Education at College of the Ozarks, is to revive historic American values and virtue on the eve of the 250th anniversary of America’s founding, according to Branson Tri-Lakes News archives.
According to the release the Symposium will feature sessions centered around the following four pillars of patriotic education, as defined by The William S. Knight Center:
- Liberty’s Lessons: Expand knowledge of American heritage, especially individual and religious freedom
- Liberty’s Cost: Honor the sacrifices of Veterans and their families
- Liberty’s Foundation: Strengthen free enterprise through hard work and entrepreneurship
- Liberty’s Legacy: Promote public, civic, and military service
During the Symposium, participants can expect to hear from nationally known speakers, learn about patriotic education programs, connect with thought-leaders and practitioners, and access innovative patriotic education content and resources.
For more information visit cofo.edu/nspe.
