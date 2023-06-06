Fans of golf who aren’t fond of swings in the weather, cranky golf carts, or walking through weeds when your ball heads into the rough are going to be very happy next week when a new indoor golf center opens up Friday, June 9, on Branson Landing.
MetaGolf will be providing, not only simulated golf opportunities, but also a lounge and pro shop for golfers of all abilities. The new attraction is headed by Zachary Fletcher, who had a connection to the Ozarks in multiple ways before bringing his family to Branson.
“I was born in Arkansas,” Fletcher said. “Other members of my family ended up moving here and it rekindled my fire to bring my own family back here.”
Fletcher’s mother, Kimberly, is the CEO of Moms for America, who moved their national headquarters to Branson last year.
“We were in Nebraska and then moved to Oregon where my wife is from,” Fletcher said. “MetaGolf then came upon an opportunity where I was talking to the Landing, and I love these state-of-the-art machines, and I wanted to bring this experience to Branson.”
The new facility will have three bays where customers will be able to experience golf at some of the most famous courses around the world including Pebble Beach and Augusta National, home of The Masters.
One of the features of the simulation system being used at MetaGolf is the platform where the golfer will swing moves dependent on where the ball would be lying in the real life counterpart to the simulated courses. So if your ball would be in a downhill lie at Pebble Beach, the place you would stand to hit your shot would move to simulate a downhill lie for your simulator shot.
“It has rough, it has a sand trap, so you can drive or hit off the fairway, or rough or sand depending on where your ball lands,” Fletcher said. “Best of all, you can putt. This system is the most accurate system on the market. The moment you putt and the ball goes off the pad you’ll see it right on the screen.”
Each bay will have a row of chairs, a couch, and a bar behind it where customers could place their drinks while playing. The facility will also have a lounge in the back where you could shoot pool or socialize while waiting for your game pod to become available.
Of the three pods, one will always be available for people to walk in to try the golf experience, while the others will be able to be reserved online. But the pods aren’t just for golf.
“This is for everyone from the wanna-be Phil Micklesons down to mom and dad with kids,” Fletcher said. “We have games which are like being at a shooting gallery at a carnival where you try to knock down objects with golf balls. You can switch between those games to play different courses. There will be all kinds of things families can do.”
Once MetaGolf opens and people experience what they have to offer, Fletcher plans to open up golf league opportunities and even allow people to create their own leagues where they can rent time each week for their members to compete. The facility could also be rented for corporate events or celebrations.
The store will have a full pro shop in the front part of the facility for people to buy golf clothing and equipment. MetaGolf is located on the landing on the Bass Pro Shops end, next door to the As Seen On TV store.
More information about MetaGolf and reservation bookings can be made at metagolfbranson.com.
