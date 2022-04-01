The owners of First Community Bank of the Ozarks in Branson announced they will be buying another area bank.
Alton Bancshares, Inc., announced the acquisition of Kimberling City’s Table Rock Community Bank.
“Table Rock Community Bank is well known for serving the financial needs of businesses and families in Stone County,” Chairman of Alton Bancshares Kendall Combs said in a statement. “Customers of Table Rock Bank can look forward to the same level of service and commitment from the team of dedicated professionals, and they will benefit from expanded services in the future.”
The head of Table Rock Community Bank shared Combs’ sentiments about the deal.
“Joining Alton Bancshares allows us to remain Stone County’s only locally owned bank,” Table Rock Community Bank President and CEO Dwayne Falk said in the statement. “This is an excellent fit for Table Rock Community Bank and First Community Bank of the Ozarks. Our combined strength will provide an even stronger framework of dedicated banking services to our customers and communities we serve. We are excited about the opportunities this provides to our employees and their valued commitment to our communities.”
First Community Bank was established in 1993 and expanded to cover Branson, Forsyth, and Hollister. They were acquired by Alton Bancshares in 2012. Table Rock Community Bank will continue to operate independently until the closure of the transaction, which is anticipated to be completed in late second quarter, or early third quarter.
When the transaction is completed, bank officials anticipate customers will be able to conduct business in Branson, Branson West, Forsyth, Hollister, Kimberling City, and a loan office in Crane.
“Customers of both First Community Bank of the Ozarks and Table Rock Community Bank will benefit from the synergies of our highly skilled team members, added services, and the convenience of more banking locations in the future. Most importantly, our combined organization will allow us to have a greater impact on the economic vitality of our communities,” President and CEO of First Community Bank of the Ozarks Charlie Schumacher said in a statement.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
