A Branson man could be facing the death penalty in connection with the April 9 murder of a Webb City woman.
Jasper County court documents show Nicholas Kyle Berry, 51, is charged with one count of first degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. The murder and robbery charges are Class A felonies, which could bring the death penalty or life in prison.
Investigators say Berry was arguing with Maria Whitaker over money. While the two were arguing, Berry attempted to pat down Whitaker, who slapped his hand away. He then stabbed her in the upper chest and neck area which resulted in Whitaker’s death.
After the stabbing, Berry is alleged to have taken money from Whitaker’s pocket.
Berry was arrested Monday, April 24, about 12 days after law enforcement announced they were searching for Berry. U.S. Marshals captured Berry on West Sunshine Street in Springfield. He was taken to the Greene County Jail pending extradition to Jasper County.
Investigators stated all witnesses in the case stated they were in fear of their lives because of Berry, and believe that Berry would come after them if he were released from custody pending trial.
