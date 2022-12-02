The Skaggs Foundation is celebrating a partnership which helps Branson Public Schools students who are facing issues with their mental health.
The foundation provided almost $40,000 in a grant to BPS to hire a part-time mental health case manager who assists families in receiving school-based mental health services.
One of the manager’s prime duties is helping families who do not have private health insurance work through necessary paperwork to gain assistance for their student.
“The Branson School District is very thankful for our partnership with the Skaggs Foundation,” Dr. Mike Dawson, Executive Director of Instructional Services, told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Their generosity supports the physical and mental health of our students to ensure they can be healthy, successful learners.”
The program began in 2018 and data since the start of the program have shown a significant impact on students who have used the counseling services:
57% of students involved reported a decrease in symptoms of depression; 49% of students involved reported a decrease in anxiety;
Up to 4% showed increased daily attendance after receiving mental health services.
More about the Branson Public Schools help for students and families can be found on the district’s website, www.branson.k12.mo.us.
