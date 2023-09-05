RS Works.jpg

The Reeds Spring School District has opened up an opportunity for seniors to gain real life job experience with the RS Works program.

 Courtesy of Reeds Spring School District

The Reeds Spring School District launched a program to help seniors at Reeds Spring and Gibson Technical Center to gain real life experience.

The RS Works program is a new opportunity to give the seniors a meaningful work experience through employer-paid internships and apprenticeships, according to the Reeds Spring School District website. This program is designed to give students an immersive experience into real-world careers, where they will learn applicable skills and problem solving above and beyond typical student employment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.