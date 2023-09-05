The Reeds Spring School District launched a program to help seniors at Reeds Spring and Gibson Technical Center to gain real life experience.
The RS Works program is a new opportunity to give the seniors a meaningful work experience through employer-paid internships and apprenticeships, according to the Reeds Spring School District website. This program is designed to give students an immersive experience into real-world careers, where they will learn applicable skills and problem solving above and beyond typical student employment.
RS Works Coordinator Rachel Pryor told Branson Tri-Lakes News said the program gives students real life experience in a professional environment.
“This program allows students to gain professional experience going above the typical high school student employment,” Pryor said. “Those types of jobs are great as first time jobs. They might even be like you’ve taken on a second job. Any job shows future employers that you are employable. What is lacking though is you are working with with your peers, so there’s going to be a little bit less professionalism than what you’re going to find when you actually either graduate from high school and you get thrown into a real workplace or whether you graduate from college and a few years and get your first big job. There’s some different level of professionalism that we want to expose them to now.”
Pryor said when she says, “Professional,” this does not always mean an office job.
“And professional does not always mean you know, college professional,” Pryor said. “It means all the skilled trades out there too.”
The RS Works apprenticeship program is an effective way to gain the necessary training to enter the workforce making a livable wage with ample opportunity for advancement, while being paid. This registered youth apprenticeship program is supported by The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) and combines the related technical instruction provided at Gibson Technical Center and on the job training scheduled with the partnering employer. Apprenticeship hours and job duties are outlined and set forth by the US Dept. of Labor Office of Apprenticeships as well as the student’s schedule and employer needs.
The internship program also offers students a very real feel for the career paths they are interested in while getting paid for their work.
“This is a way for them to try before they buy,” Pryor said. “You know, before you make your way into education or the extra certification from schools or whatnot.”
The program, which officially launched in the Spring, currently has 12 seniors in internships and apprenticeships. Pryor said the goal now is to recruit juniors and more business partners to offer more opportunities.
“So we recruit them (the students) during their junior year. This semester, employer partners who came on-board in April and May of last year have started their internships with the seniors. Now’s my time to talk to those juniors to show all the opportunities that we have out there from dentists to social media marketing,” Pryor said. “We have supply chain quality assurance, real estate and law internships. We have tons of different industries.”
Pryor said RS Works is not just about finding an opportunity for students but teaches important job seeking skills.
“So, I’m talking to juniors by the end of the semester, I’ll need to kind of know exactly who’s interested in this. In the second semester, we work on sending over the resume,” Pryor said. “We work on interview skills, professional dress, and then second semester is when they actually will go and interview and by the end of second semester. We’re going to know who the employer would like to bring on and then of course we got to do our senior schedule during their junior year so we know right out the gate what their days will look like.”
Internship and apprentice hours and job duties will be determined by the employer and student’s schedule. Hours are very flexible. The program is searching for employer partners who want to open up the opportunity for these seniors. The program is set-up to not only work with the students schedules but the needs of the employers. The pay is also left up to the employer, with the understanding the employer must maintain minimum wage for hours worked.
“The employer will interview the students. The schedule is based on their needs and the students’ availability,” Pryor said. “These are paid internships and employers determine the pay. We don’t have any really big manufacturing down here or whatnot. We’ve got a lot of marines, mom and pop places, so it really comes down to what they can afford, what they need. And then also the student’s schedule. So there are no two students of mine right now who work their internship the same way. We have 12 students in total that are in charge at various employers this school year and none of them have the exact same work schedule, nor do we put in any requirements for schedule. We don’t want this to be so rigid, that it pushes employers or pushes students out. We want this to be pretty inclusive, like as long as a student has been vetted and has a teacher recommendation, we want to make something happen. We want to give them a good experience. So if you’re too rigid, you end up kind of, unfortunately weeding some of those scenarios out.”
Pryor said the program is open to not only Reeds Spring students, but to students from Gibson Technical Center, which serves 11 schools in the Tri-Lakes area.
“Seniors who attend Gibson Tech and in the future will attend our Table Rock Career Center are also eligible to become a part of the RS Work program, as long as they meet the requirements,” Pryor said.
The program is currently looking for more businesses to open up to mentor and work with these vetted students.
“Well, we are always looking for more employers who are willing to take the plunge into reaching out and mentoring a high school kid on their journey,” Pryor said. “I’m looking to have more employers on board willing to take on a kid and help mold that professionalism, trade or skill while investing in our community. The employers can be from Springfield to Branson area. We will work on pairing the right students to the right employers. Some of our program participants are willing to drive to have the internship/apprenticeship they want. I would love to have a wide variety of employer partnerships to help all of our eligible students to find the right path for them.
“If students are eligible for this program, I would love to see 100% participate in the program. I would also love to expand a student’s experience with career readiness. You know, right now we touch on career readiness in middle school, they do some career exploration. We touch on them in sophomore year and then, right now, it’s done. I would love to work the six years, from middle school to high school level and just really start guiding kids into different paths.”
Pryor said students in Reeds Spring or Gibson Technical Center interested in becoming a participant in the program should contact her.
Employers who are interested in learning more about becoming a partner in the program should contact Pryor at RPryor@wolves.k12.mo.us or call at 417-272-3271 Extension 1193.
