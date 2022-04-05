The Branson Board of Aldermen approved a budget amendment which will purchase AR-15 rifles and accessories for the police department at a cost of no more than $85,000.
The employee rifle purchase program will recoup up to $50,000 for the city in payments from the officers who choose to purchase their own AR-15 service rifle. The rifle would have optics, light, sling, and case. The city purchases the weapons and accessories for commissioned officers in the Branson Police Department and then officers will enter into an agreement with the city to pay back the cost over 26 pay periods.
Officers would not be able to use the weapons on-duty until they have completed an approved in-service training program.
BPD officers currently have access to a department rifle, and some officers carry a personal rifle. The department rifles have been deemed “inadequate” for the department’s current needs, and the weapons can be unreliable.
Branson Police Chief Jeff Matthews told Branson Tri-Lakes News the current department rifles were already due for replacement.
The budget amendment from the Board of Aldermen was necessary to record the program’s expenses within the Police Public Safety Fund.
The measure passed unanimously on first reading, and was part of the Aldermen’s consent agenda at the March 22 meeting.
