Branson Public Schools received a $25,772 check from their insurance brokers because of improvements in safety within the district.
The check from Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors is a “safety dividend” showing claims were lower than expected during the 2021 policy time period.
“You have to have various return to work and accident investigation programs to lessen the likelihood of a claim and in the case of an accident, take mitigating circumstances to make sure it doesn’t happen again,” Vice President of Benefits for Ollis/Akers/Arney John Akers said in a statement.
Akers said the dividend is not guaranteed and not all clients receive money back for their safety insurance.
“There’s a lot of work on the school’s part to get the processes in place to be eligible to earn the dividend,” Akers said. “None of the employees who did this work benefit personally. They do it because they’re excellent stewards of taxpayer dollars.”
Missouri Employers Mutual conducted a safety practices and procedure assessment of the district on top of the district maintaining a loss ratio below 50% to earn the dividend.
“Branson Public Schools values our partnership with Ollis/Akers/Arney, as they have assisted the district in providing a safe environment for our students and staff for many years,” Branson Assistant Superintendent Dr. Nate Moore said. “Our employees strive daily to maintain and enhance a safe environment for all. These funds will be used to ensure that Branson Public Schools continues to be a safe place to learn and to work for many years to come.”
The school received the check during a ceremony on Dec. 8.
