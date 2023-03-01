One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Branson.
The shooting took place at Dalton's Express at 1130 W 76 Country Blvd., shortly after 10 p.m. A release from the Branson Police Department said one person was dead and no officers were wounded.
A Branson Tri-Lakes News reporter at the scene observed members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol on the scene working with Branson Police. A member of Branson Public Works put up barricades to block off the section of Stanley Blvd. running next to the store.
Officers did not speak to reporters at the scene.
The officer involved was placed on administrative leave per department procedures in officer involved shootings.
This is a breaking news story and Branson Tri-Lakes News will update as we receive more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.