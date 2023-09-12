Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund Logo.jpg

The Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund was created to help ease the burden of post-secondary education for children of Taney County first responders killed or injured in the line of duty.

 Courtesy of the Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund

A new scholarship is being made available to some graduates of the class of 2024 who attend any high school in Taney County.

The Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund was created to help ease the burden of post-secondary education for children of Taney County first responder heroes who were either killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. The scholarship is also available to high school students within the county who plan on pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, Fire Sciences, or Emergency Medical Services. Furthermore, the scholarship will be open to current Taney County Fire, EMS or commissioned law enforcement officers with children attending schools within the county.

