A new scholarship is being made available to some graduates of the class of 2024 who attend any high school in Taney County.
The Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund was created to help ease the burden of post-secondary education for children of Taney County first responder heroes who were either killed or catastrophically injured in the line of duty. The scholarship is also available to high school students within the county who plan on pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice, Fire Sciences, or Emergency Medical Services. Furthermore, the scholarship will be open to current Taney County Fire, EMS or commissioned law enforcement officers with children attending schools within the county.
To be eligible for the scholarship, students must be a high school senior attending Branson, Hollister, Forsyth, Bradleyville, School of the Ozarks, Trinity Christian Academy or Riverview Baptist.
The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.0, shown on an official transcript attached to the application, and must attach two signed letters of recommendation from outside their immediate family. The student must also attach an essay of between 250 and 500 words which expresses how they have been personally affected by the presence of first responders in their life and community. Finally, the student must have worked a minimum of twenty volunteer hours since the start of their high school freshman year and complete the verification form that is included within the application.
The scholarship was created by retired Taney County Deputy Sheriff Darin Carter, who was shot in the line of duty on Sept. 16, 2016. Carter said he and his family wanted to help other Taney County families who have been in similar situations.
“Our daughter just graduated and she went through that process of applying for a lot of scholarships,” Carter said. “She was able to get some national scholarships based on what happened to me. There wasn’t really anything local, so we thought, ‘Well, let’s just create that.’”
The scholarship application program will open on Sept. 16 and will remain active through April 1. Those interested in applying should check with their respective Taney County school counselor for an application.
For further information regarding the Carter Family Hero Scholarship, email carterfamilyhero@gmail.com, or send a message via Facebook to the Carter Family Hero Scholarship Fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.