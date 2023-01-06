The city of Branson will be looking for a new head of human resources.
Jan Fischer informed city leadership of his intention to retire a few months short of his nine year anniversary.
“My last day in the Human Resources offices will be Feb. 28, 2023,” Fischer told Branson Tri-Lakes News.
Fischer will be retiring after spending more than 25 years working in the human resources field. He joined the city of Branson in April 2014.
“I have worked with four mayors, and at least 14 different aldermen, some of which have become dear friends,” Fischer said.
Fischer said he had two major accomplishments during his time with the city.
“One was the completion of a comprehensive Staffing and Salary study whereby we corrected years of inequitable pay, and the other was putting the city on the road to being self-funded for its employee medical insurance,” Fischer said.
Fischer said he still has some goals to accomplish before he retires.
“I would like to compress the police officers’ pay scale like we did with firefighters to enable them to top out their pay much sooner to help enhance their retirement, and I would like to finalize the pathway for becoming self-funded for medical insurance,” Fischer said. “We took the first step by becoming level funded in 2023. And if the city is resolved in its current pathway, it can complete the process that should save more than $400,000 annually on the cost of employee medical insurance.”
Fischer gave praise to his team for their work.
“My staff is fantastic,” Fischer said. “Their character is unmatched anywhere.”
City leaders wished Fischer well in his retirement.
“I want to congratulate him on his career with the city,” City Administrator Cathy Stepp told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We appreciate his leadership and we wish him well in all his future endeavors.”
Mayor Larry Milton thanked Fischer for his contributions to the city.
“The city is so grateful for all Jan has done including our recent positive healthcare changes for the city and the staffing study,” Milton said. “It’s had such a positive and dramatic impact for everyone at city hall.”
Fischer said he’s not sure what he’ll do starting in March.
“I’ve got some options, but I figure I’ll let the Good Lord guide me in doing something I love, be that brewing beer for a living or some other venture where I can have fun and enjoy life,” Fischer said.
The city has not yet begun taking applications for Fischer’s replacement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.