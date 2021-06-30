A commercial building fire was put out thanks to portable fire extinguishers and the quick response by a Branson police officer and the Branson Fire Rescue Chief Ted Martin.
Branson Fire Rescue responded to a report of a commercial structure fire in the 200 block of Commercial Street on the morning of June 29, according to a Facebook post from Branson MO Fire-Rescue.
“A Branson police officer was on patrol in the downtown business district (when) he noticed what he thought was some smoke coming from a building,” Martin said. “As he pulled up, he radioed a commercial structure fire with flames and smoke showing.”
Martin said he was the first on scene from the fire department.
“I responded first from the fire department,” Martin said. “I reported flames showing from the front side of the building, from the sign and an awning.”
Chief Martin and the Patrol Officer used portable fire extinguishers to knock the fire down before it breeched the building's exterior wall.
“The firefighters were able to come in with a ladder and get a look at the sign to make sure it was completely extinguished,” Martin said.
Firefighters were able to completely extinguish the fire involving the business sign and awning. They also confirmed no fire extension and no smoke entered the building.
“We use the phrase big fires start small, small fires produce a huge amount of smoke and smoke is what kills," Martin said. "When you look at this (fire), it was small, but it produced a huge amount of black smoke that a police officer was able to see, so he could make that call for help.”
Martin said this fire is a reminder of the importance of portable fire extinguishers and other tools that help fight fires.
“We encourage people to have portable extinguishers,” Martin said. “Commercial businesses are required to have them and have them serviced. But we encourage residents to have them as well.
“I keep one in my personal vehicle, in my garage and in the shop as well as my home. It is one of the tools like a smoke alarm, which can provide early detection. Fire extinguishers provide a way to fight a small fire.”
Martin said the most important thing he would like the community to know is how to reduce risks of fires and the damage they can cause.
“That is why we encourage smoke alarms, fire extinguishers and the fire safety training that we provide at no cost,” Martin said. “When you have tools that reduce the risk like smoke alarms, portable extinguishers, and training, we can make Branson a fire safe community for people to live, work and play in.”
Firefighters would like to remind businesses to have their fire extinguishers serviced annually. The Fire Department also provides fire extinguisher training for employees of Branson Businesses, according to the Facebook post.
To read more about public training that Branson Fire-Rescue offers, visit:https://www.bransonmo.gov/185/Technical-Services-Division
