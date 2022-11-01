Voters across the state of Missouri will be casting a yes or no vote on four separate amendments to the Missouri Constitution on Nov. 8.
Amendment 1, proposed by the General Assembly, will allow the general assembly to override the current restrictions on state investments. The official ballot title reads:
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
- allow the General Assembly to override the current constitutional restrictions of state investments by the state treasurer; and
- allow state investments in municipal securities possessing one of the top five highest long term ratings or the highest short term rating?
State governmental entities estimate no cost to taxpayers, and increased revenue of $2 million per year. Local governmental entities could see an increase of $34,000 in the same projections.
A “yes” vote will allow the General Assembly to determine through statute investment avenues for the state treasurer; a “no” vote will keep the currently approved investment options.
Amendment 3, proposed by initiative petition, is related to recreational marijuana. The official ballot title reads:
Do you want to amend the Missouri Constitution to:
- remove state prohibitions on purchasing, possessing, consuming, using, delivering, manufacturing, and selling marijuana for personal use for adults over the age of twenty-one;
- require a registration card for personal cultivation with prescribed limits;
- allow persons with certain marijuana-related non-violent offenses to petition for release from incarceration or parole and probation and have records expunged;
- establish a lottery selection process to award licenses and certificates;
- issue equally distributed licenses to each congressional district; and
- impose a six percent tax on the retail price of marijuana to benefit various programs?
The state estimates initial costs of $3.1 million, and initially $7.9 million in revenue. After the initial year, annual costs of $5.5 million with revenue of $40.8 million. Local governments are estimated to have $35,000 in costs per year with yearly revenue of $13.8 million.
A “yes” vote will remove prohibitions in state law against marijuana for adults over 21, and allow some individuals with marijuana related criminal convictions to be released from prison or parole and have their records expunged. There will also be a 6% sales tax on recreational marijuana. A “no” vote will keep recreational marijuana prohibited, while not impacting medical marijuana.
Amendment 4, proposed by the General Assembly, would allow the General Assembly to increase required minimum funding for police forces established by a state board of police commissioners, which currently is just the Kansas City Police Department. The official ballot title reads:
- Shall the Missouri Constitution be amended to authorize laws, passed before December 31, 2026, that increase minimum funding for a police force established by a state board of police commissioners to ensure such police force has additional resources to serve its communities?
State governmental entities report no costs or savings related to the amendment and it will have no impact on taxes.
A “yes” vote amendment would allow the general assembly to require a minimum level of funding for police forces established by a state board of police commissioners. A “no” vote will keep the current Constitutional language.
Amendment 5, proposed by the General Assembly, would make the Missouri National Guard its own department of state government, rather than being a branch of the Missouri Department of Public Safety. The Department of Public Safety currently also holds agencies like the Missouri Capitol Police, the Division of Fire Safety, Division of Alcohol and Tobacco Control, and Missouri State Highway Patrol. The official ballot title reads:
- Shall the Missouri National Guard currently under the Missouri Department of Public Safety be its own department, known as the Missouri Department of the National Guard, which shall be required to protect the constitutional rights and civil liberties of Missourians?
State governmental entities estimate no cost savings or revenue for the state in regards to this amendment.
A “yes” vote would create the Missouri Department of the National Guard which will be headed by an adjutant general appointed by the governor, serving at the governor’s pleasure, with advice and consent of the Senate. A “no” vote would keep the status quo.
