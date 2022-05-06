Ozarks nature lovers anticipating the opening of Ozark Mountain State Park will still be watching the same patch of land near the Ruth and Paul Henning Conservation Area, but the park will have a different name.
A ceremony was held on the future park’s land May 4, 2022 to announce the park will be renamed “Shepherd of the Hills State Park.” The day would have been the 150th birthday of the book’s author, Harold Bell Wright.
Director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources said public input was key to the change.
“It’s exciting to be at this point with this facility,” Director Dru Buntin said. “Public input is an integral part of what we do in the state park system. We take all comments and suggestions very seriously. We listened when a proposal to change the park’s name came to us from The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters.”
The Society of Ozarkian Hillcrofters is an organization which states a multi-layer purpose for their existence, including protection of Ozarks wildlife, preservation of the natural beauty of historic locations, perpetuate the Ozarks history, folklore, and traditions, and to teach others the value of the Ozarks heritage.
Name change supporters felt honoring Harold Bell Wright’s seminal work, “The Shepherd of the Hills,” would not only provide the park with a tie to one of the region’s most important literary works, but give visitors something to discover in the beauty of the Ozarks.
MIssouri Governor Mike Parson, who attended the renaming ceremony with Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe, was supportive of the name change.
“This is a historic event for Missouri State Parks,” Parson said. “We are not only unveiling a new name, but we are also honoring a writer whose book brought tourists back to the area so many years ago.”
Parson and other speakers at the event noted the book’s description of the region and how the Ozarks had a direct impact on the lives of the main characters. Speakers said the “beauty” described by Wright sparked tourism from people who wanted to see the same sights which stirred Wright’s soul.
“The vivid descriptions of the Roark Valley and the personalities of the Ozark region were the impetus for the explosion of tourism and population growth in the Branson area,” Buntin said.
Parson noted in his comments Missouri being one of only seven states whose state parks are still free to citizens, and told reporters after the ceremony state parks will continue to be a priority for him during his remaining time in office.
“Parks are going to play a huge part in our future,” Governor Parson said.
Parson said the economic benefit from the new park, not only from increased tourism but the jobs which will come from additional lodging and restaurants, will be a boon for the Branson area. Lt. Governor Kehoe echoed many of the governor’s thoughts.
“We’re dedicated to keeping Missouri state parks free,” Kehoe told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The lieutenant governor’s office plays a major part in promoting tourism in the state and our parks system is a key part of state promotion. Our state parks also have a great ripple effect. People come to the park, but they stop at a restaurant, they stay in a hotel. They’re going to come from all over to see Shepherd of the Hills State Park because of Harold Bell Wright. This will be another magnet for tourism and we’re excited to offer this to visitors from all over the country.”
Kehoe said he would be supporting a proposal in next year’s legislature to provide the needed funding to get the park ready to open to the public.
Buntin said current plans would have the park “fully open” to the public in the summer of 2024, but it could be possible the first phases of the park could open in late 2023 to give residents a “taste” of what the park will offer, such as a few hiking trails.
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources said in a statement when the park fully opens, residents and visitors will be able to see more than 700 plant species and 53 bird species within the park’s boundaries. The park, at just over 1,000 acres, will feature over 400 acres of glades, two miles of Roark Creek and five other streams.
