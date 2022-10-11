Tripadvisor has named two Branson restaurants as “hidden gems” in the United States.
Pickin Porch Grill, located inside the Branson Craft Mall at 694 State Highway 165, and Rocco’s NY Style Pizza by Mama D’s House at 2722 State Highway 248, were ranked No. 7 and No. 8 in the list of Top 10 Hidden Gems in the United States.
The new list of hidden gems was designed by Tripadvisor’s Traveler’s Choice Awards to highlight lesser-known restaurants they claim are loved by locals. The overall list featured hidden gems from around the world, with the world No.1 located in Cusco, Peru, and the No.1 United States location located in Savannah, Georgia.
The list’s methodology stated the rankings are calculated on the quality and quantity of reviews from July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022, along with an “additional editorial process.”
“We love what we do and are so humbled by this, thanks for continuing to let us serve you all, it’s a pleasure to do it!,” Pickin’ Porch Grill posted on social media.
Rocco’s NY Style Pizza by Mama D’s House shared on their Facebook page their thanks to Tripadvisor and their customers.
