A man charged with multiple property crime charges in connection with a fire at the Branson Landing parking garage will be spending four years in state prison.
Christian Alexander Sneath, 23, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree property damage and was sentenced to four years in state prison on each count, with the terms to serve concurrently.
“The officers of the Branson Police Department deserved commendation for their quick response in investigating this case, apprehending the defendant, and presenting this office with a solid case,” Taney County Prosecuting Attorney William Duston told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The Fire Department also did an admirable job of handling the situation created by this defendant, and mitigating the damages caused by his actions. I would like to thank all the agencies involved for their work in this matter.”
Sneath had previously admitted his part in the crime to investigators according to court documents. He said after he and co-defendant Cordilia Pearl Niederhelman tried to siphon gas from vehicles at Cox Medical Center Branson, they proceeded to Branson Landing.
Sneath said Niederhelman was with him when he tried to drill into a 2020 GMC Terrain in the Landing’s parking garage. The drill slipped, causing a spark which set the gasoline on fire, which burned Sneath’s arm and hand along with the entire vehicle.
The pair also caused damage to a stop arm at the parking garage’s exit as they fled the scene, and later caused damage at Ballparks of America, where they stopped to alter their vehicle to try and avoid police pursuit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.