Branson Fire Rescue was called to a structure fire at the Golden Oaks Apartments, located at 1600 Bird Road in Branson, on Monday, August 2nd, around noon.
BFR officials told Branson Tri-Lakes News all three stations and multiple chief officers responded to the call. Firefighters found the exterior of one of the apartment buildings on fire with residents attempting to put out the blaze using portable fire extinguishers.
Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire and keep the flames confined to the exterior of the building. The unit where the fire took place suffered only minor smoke damage inside the building.
BFR’s initial report says the fire appeared to have started on the patio area of the lower unit.
All occupants of the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported.
Branson Fire Marshals are investigating the fire and have not yet determined the official cause.
