A Professional Bull Riding competition will be coming to the Ozarks after Johnny Morris and Bass Pro Shops bought a founding team sanction for the PBR Team Series.
The Missouri Thunder will be part of six teams in the new bull-riding league launching in June 2022. The league also includes the Austin Gamblers, Kansas City Outlaws, Nashville Stampede, Oklahoma Freedom (based in Oklahoma City), the Ariat Texas Rattlers (based in Fort Worth, TX), Arizona RidgeRiders (based in Glendale, AZ), and the Carolina Chaos (based in Winston-Salem, NC.)
“Many of our customers are passionate PBR fans, and this is a great extension of our brand,” Bass Pro Shops Founder Johnny Morris said in a press release. “We couldn’t be more excited to showcase some of the best bull riders in the world at the Thunder Ridge Nature Arena at Big Cedar Lodge, right here in the Ozarks. Hang on, it’s going to be a fun ride.”
The team will have co-captains who are both members of the PBR Ring of Honor: Luke Snyder and Ross Coleman. Snyder is a member of the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, was the 2001 PBR Rookie of the Year, and won the 2001 PBR World Finals Event. Snyder has held two records in the Guinness Book of World Records: most money won in the PBR as a rookie, and competing in a streak of 275 consecutive major PBR events.
“PBR has always been the leading innovator in western sports,” Snyder said in a press release. “The league format will open exciting new opportunities for our riders and give our loyal fans—those who have followed PBR for a long time and new ones alike—something to really get behind and enjoy. [General Manager] Randy [Bernard], Ross and I share a deep passion for the western lifestyle and go a long way back. We couldn’t be more proud to represent Johnny and the Bass Pro Shops Missouri Thunder as we lead a world class team of the best riders in the world into this new endeavor.”
The riders for the Missouri Thunder will be determined at a draft scheduled to take place on May 23. The Thunder will be picking fifth in the first and odd numbered rounds, and fourth in even numbered rounds. Each team will have seven riders on the “core roster” and three “practice squad” members.
Each team will host an event which PBR says will include not only the bull riding event but a “western lifestyle festival.” There will be two neutral-site events, for a 10 event regular season, followed by a season playoff and championship. The events will air on CBS, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network, or Pluto TV.
Actual competition for the teams will have each squad facing off in a tournament-style format with different head-to-head opponents each day. Five riders for each team will compete with the highest aggregate score of qualified rides declared each game’s winner. The event winner is the team with the most game wins in an event, and a bonus round tie-breaker will break ties for final event standings. The team playoff and finals will take place in Las Vegas in November.
Bass Pro Shops will be expanding the facilities at Thunder Ridge to host not only the PBR events but other large entertainment events including concerts.
