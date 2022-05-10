A number of local elected officials and candidates have released statements over the leak of the alleged draft copy of a Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.
State Rep. Brian Seitz said it was a “win” for the pro-life community and the “lives that will be saved.”
“The issue of abortion should ALWAYS have been an issue decided by the various state legislatures, and I’m proud to say that Missouri with this ruling would immediately become one of the most pro-life states in the nation,” Seitz wrote on social media. “I’m proud of the work that I and my colleagues have done to fight for the rights of the unborn, but the fight isn’t over yet. We will continue to be a voice for the voiceless and make sure the innocent unborn are protected in Missouri!”
Rep. Brad Hudson said while he doesn’t know how the leak happened, he hopes it’s the Supreme Court’s final decision, and that he’s been preparing for the day Roe was overturned.
“The prospect of Roe v. Wade being overturned is something I’m very excited about,” Hudson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “In my first year, I worked on a House Bill which looked forward to the day Roe v. Wade was overturned so we could make Missouri an abortion-free state.”
Rep. Travis Smith told Branson Tri-Lakes News the court’s pending decision was “exciting news.”
“I’ve been pro-life my whole life,” Smith said. “I believe in the sanctity of life and not only am I happy about the overturning of Roe v. Wade. However, there’s another factor many are not considering. This goes down to states deciding the issue of abortion, and not the federal government making choices for us. Missouri has become one of the most restrictive states already, but now it’s really up to us. We’ve shut it down almost entirely with the exception of a place in St. Louis.”
Congressman Billy Long called the draft decision the “right thing.”
“I was a senior in high school when Roe v. Wade was decided,” Long said in a statement. “I didn’t understand abortion then, and I don’t understand it now. Killing an innocent human life is simply incomprehensible to me. I am optimistic that these reports are true, and that the Supreme Court will do the right thing, finally overturning this travesty of a decision.”
Several candidates to replace Long as 7th district Congressman released statements about the pending decision.
“Missouri is the best prepared state for this decision,” State Senator and congressional candidate Eric Burlison said in a posted video. “In 2019, Missouri passed the strongest pro-life bill in the Universe. We don’t have to worry about banning abortion, because we already have the language in place and we were ready for this decision.”
Pastor Alex Bryant applauded the potential decision.
“If the Supreme Court decides to overturn Roe v. Wade, the matter can be decided at the state level. In Missouri, the ‘Right to Life of the Unborn Child Act’ was passed in 2019. With state sovereignty in this matter, abortion would be outlawed in our state, except in cases of medical emergency,” Bryant said in a statement. “I applaud Justice Alito’s assertion that the right to undergo an abortion is not addressed in the Constitution. Since I was a child, I’ve heard the opposite, that the Constitution protects our life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness. Justice Alito makes a thought-provoking statement in his conclusion and we should consider the gravity of this as a nation: ‘a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions’.”
The Supreme Court could issue its final ruling any time in the next few months.
