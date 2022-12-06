Branson residents can now declare their intention to run for city offices.
The Branson City Clerk’s office is now accepting declarations of candidacy for the April 4, 2023 municipal election. One representative will be elected in each of the city’s three wards and the mayor’s position is also on the ballot.
The aldermen positions are elected for two-year terms. The incumbents whose terms will expire in April are Clay Cooper for Ward I; Cody Fenton for Ward II; and Ruth Denham for Ward III. All three have told Branson Tri-Lakes News they will seek another term.
Mayor Larry Milton has already announced his intention to run for a second term. Former alderman and former Mayor Pro Tem Bill Skains, rumored to be considering a run for the mayor’s seat, told Branson Tri-Lakes News he will not be running for mayor’s position.
Milton said anyone who is considering a run for office should remember the position is not about them, but about the citizens.
“An elected official should carry the People’s Voice to City Hall,” Milton said. “Elected officials should put their personal feelings aside and make decisions that are in the best interest of the city.”
Milton added on Election Day, the voters decide the city’s future.
“Voters choose how they want to be governed and they say so on Election Day,” Milton said.
The declarations of candidacy must be filled out in person at the city clerk’s office inside Branson City Hall, 110 W. Maddux St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; except for holidays, including Dec. 23 and Dec. 26. The deadline to declare is 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Candidates will need to not be delinquent in their taxes along with residency requirements.
Candidates will be placed on the ballot in the order they file their candidacy, except for candidates who filed on the opening day, who draw random numbers for placement.
The 2023 sample election packet and more information about running for a city office can be found in the Boards and Committees section of the city’s website, BransonMo.gov. Paper packets can also be picked up at the city clerk’s office during normal business hours.
