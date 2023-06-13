A Branson attorney has been named one of the best in Southwest Missouri for criminal defense.
The Best of Southwest Missouri awards named attorney Michael Horn as their bronze award winner in the Criminal Defense Attorney category for their 2023 awards.
“I wasn’t even aware the competition was going on,” Horn told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “So I didn’t campaign for it, or ask anyone to vote for me, it just organically happened.”
Horn, who once worked as a prosecutor running the felony division for Meade County, South Dakota, now focuses not only on criminal law but also family and business law issues. He moved to the area with his family as part of the Circle B Chuckwagon show, where he gained experience owning and operating a business and entertainment venture, before throwing his focus entirely back into the law.
“I don’t use a lot of other lawyer’s services, so it’s difficult to compare myself to others,” Horn said. “I’m very glad to hear other people have thought about it and are pleased with my services.”
Horn said he wants to do more than represent his clients in court.
“I strive to add value to the world so I am making a conscious effort to be proactive for my clients,” Horn said.
He said he tries to look at a situation to see what can be done beyond what appears on the surface.
“I try to find global resolutions that will improve my client’s lives,” Horn said. “I don’t want to do one little thing and then they’re on their own. When people come into my office, I want to help them get back on the right track.”
In addition to his criminal law work, Horn has an interest in civil rights and human rights issues, making sure everyone has equal rights under the law.
