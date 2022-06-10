The Salvation Army celebrated National Donut Day on Friday, June 3, by bringing donuts to first responders across Branson.
Donut Day began in Chicago in 1938 as a tribute to the women of the Salvation Army who made up the “Doughnut Lassies” during World War I. These women provided emotional and spiritual support for soldiers during the war by setting up small huts near the front lines to give soldiers clothes, supplies, and baked goods.
When they discovered the difficulties of the conditions in huts and limited rations, two Salvation Army volunteers began frying donuts in soldier’s helmets. The Army says these “Donut Lassies” helped make donuts popular in the United States after the war.
The Branson area Salvation Army provided information about the 83rd Annual Donut Day at all four donut shops in Branson. In addition, the organization took donuts to Branson Fire Department Station 1 and the Branson Police Department.
“The Salvation Army has always led their dispatch to crises with assistance toward first responders and soldiers,” Envoy Steve Roberson told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “From the “doughboys” in WWI, to arriving first on the scene at the World Trade Center tragedy, we have set a standard for making sure responders and defenders have everything they need to do the job required – both physically and emotionally. There will always be people in need, but without first responders, there is no foundation for beginning.”
The Salvation Army released their “Donut Lassie Recipe” for those who want to try and recreate the donuts made by the Lassies:
Yield: 4 doz. doughnuts
5 cups flour
2 cups sugar
2 large eggs
1 3/4 cup milk
5 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 tablespoon salt
1 tub lard
Cooking directions:
Combine all ingredients (except for lard) to make dough.
Thoroughly knead dough, roll smooth, and cut into rings less than 1/4 inch thick. (When finding items to cut out doughnut circles, be creative! Salvation Army doughnut girls used whatever they could find, from baking powder cans to coffee percolator tubes.)
Drop the rings into the lard, making sure the fat is hot enough to brown the doughnuts gradually. Turn the doughnuts slowly several times.
When browned, remove doughnuts and allow excess fat to drip off.
Dust with powdered sugar. Let cool and enjoy.
