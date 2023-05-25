A single possible minor injury has been reported after the front wheels of a car on a Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train traveled slightly off the tracks this afternoon at Silver Dollar City.
Officials of the 1880s-era theme park reported the incident took place today at approximately 3:50 p.m. via a statement submitted to Branson Tri-Lakes News.
“The front wheels of car three on a Silver Dollar City steam train went off track by less than two inches, causing cars two and three to separate,” the statement read. “New safety protocols worked as designed, stopping the train safely and slowly with all cars remaining upright.”
The statement additionally shared, all of the passengers onboard the train were unloaded from the ride and returned to the park. One train passenger did report a possible minor injury, but declined outside medical care. No other injuries were reported.
This incident marks the second to take place at the Branson theme park involving the guest favorite train ride in the last seven months nearly to the day. On October 26, 2022, the SDC Frisco Train derailed, which injured six passengers and one employee.
SDC also shared the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train will remain closed until further notice and further updates would be provided as information becomes available.
