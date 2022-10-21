A Forsyth business partnered with a local nonprofit to make a difference in the lives of area children.
The employees of Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes in Forsyth, along with local nonprofit Gift of Hope, Inc. partnered for the second year to collect hygiene items for school students in Taney County.
“We are always receiving calls from schools showing a need for hygiene items. A lot of times the need for these types of items is overlooked, but they are essential for children’s health, well-being, and confidence.” Gift of Hope Director Jennifer Costello said.
Hundreds of products were donated and are being distributed to Taney County schools to be given directly to the children who need them.
Gift of Hope is a local 501c3 with the mission of “Providing essentials and pathways to independence for Taney County families.”
To learn more visit www.giftofhopeinc.org.
