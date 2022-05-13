The Branson Board of Aldermen voted May 10, to take the next step forward in the construction of the city’s fourth fire station.
The aldermen did a double-reading of an ordinance that approved a contract with Hoeffer Wekler, LLC for the design of Fire Station No.4. The station will be built off State Highway 165 on Champagne Blvd. near the Welk Resort.
“We are thankful the board supported this bill to fund the professional design work for the new fire station,” Branson Fire Chief Ted Martin told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “The design firm and our city staff are ready to go to work. This is a big step to improving fire-rescue services in the city.”
The fire station is projected to be no more than 11,000 square feet. The $3.5 million budget for the building comes from the half-cent Public Safety Sales Tax.
Once complete, the station should house up to six firefighters. The station will have three drive-through bays. Martin said during the May 10 meeting, the station will have a community room and could have a storm shelter.
The design firm met with city staff and held a walk-through of the building site on May 12. A meeting was held with residents at the Pointe Royale Clubhouse where the design team was introduced and received input about what people want to see in the fire station.
The project was put out for bid by the city on July 20, 2021 and 11 requests for qualification were reviewed by city staff who brought the top four companies to a selection committee. The contract is for basic design services, pre-design supplemental services and optional services totaling no more than $390,000, the budgeted amount for this phase of the project.
No projected opening date has been set for the station as design is in the very early stages.
