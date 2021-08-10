The Branson Board of Alderman met with the Taney County Commissioners on Monday, August 2, at Branson City Hall to discuss zoning issues involving properties that share a boundary with the two jurisdictions.
The meeting was a desire of Mayor Milton, who wanted to see if there was a way to streamline the places the county and city worked together and to see if they could find ways to make zoning more compatible between the two entities. The mayor also specifically mentioned some issues that have arisen with properties that were annexed into the city, but who claimed to have permission from the county to build on or develop the land in a manner incompatible with city zoning codes.
Taney County began a more traditional zoning system on April 21, 2021. Taney County Planning and Zoning Administrator Scott Starrett told Branson Tri-Lakes News that prior to April, county residents worked under a “use” based system.
Starrett gave an example where under the county’s old system, a landowner would come to the County Commission and show a plan to build specific buildings, such as a convenience store. If the Commissioners approved, that would be the only thing which could legally be built on the land. In the new system, an item zoned for a commercial use could have multiple businesses that can be built on the land without specific Commission approval.
Alderman Ruth Denham brought up an example of a piece of land that borders Country Bluff Estates, which is in the city. Starrett said the county approved for the owner of the land to build and make changes over a decade ago, but the landowner has not taken steps to move forward with the approved changes. The county had approved the landowner to build nightly rentals, condos, or commercial properties, while the surrounding area that is in the city is zoned low density residential, meaning single family homes or duplexes would be acceptable uses.
Denham and Mayor Milton noted even without development on the land, the contour of the property brings storm runoff into Country Bluff. County officials said they investigated the runoff and noted recommended changes. County officials also said that runoff can fall into the purview of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, and that city officials could also contact DNR if they had concerns about the runoff.
A discussion concerning property taxes and city annexation focused on better communications between the city and county and a focus on making sure anyone seeking annexation into the city does not owe back taxes to the county.
Under current systems, it’s possible for land to be annexed into the city with a debt owed to the county.
If the entire property moves into the city and is not subdivided or combined with another property, the unique identifier on the property remains the same other than the final letter changing from x to b for tax purposes. If the landowner makes some kind of change to the property, such as subdividing, then the new properties would get a new unique identifier.
The new unique identifiers could result in property searches by prospective buyers returning a result that a property has no tax liens against it, when in reality the county still has outstanding claims against that property from its old configuration.
County and city staff agreed to have communication at the beginning of the annexation process, instead of the current system where the county is notified after the Board of Alderman approves the annexation, in an effort to make sure any property that is annexed into the city will have to deal with tax issues.
Mayor Milton mentioned other topics that could be discussed by the Commissioners and Alderman, such as items involving sewer systems, that were not on the agenda but could be the basis for further meetings between the two government bodies. However, no formal date was scheduled for another meeting between the board and the commission.
