A trip to Merriam Woods can seem like an off-road adventure even in the heart of the small community.
The town’s roads are in such a state of disrepair vehicles are suffering damage from just driving on them, from undercarriage issues to blown tires. Potholes inches deep appear on almost every major route and some residents say when a hard rain hits the town, they have to wonder how much of their road will be washed away.
“We’ve owned our home for going on thirteen years and the road’s always been like this,” resident Jason Conway told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I lived with my parents in the Cedarwood addition for 15 years prior to that and the roads have only deteriorated over the last 25 years.”
The portion of Bluff Road next to Conway’s house has almost half the road surface washed out from storm runoff.
Conway said over the years city staff will bring a piece of road equipment to grade the road once or twice a year but the road returns to almost unusable status after the first significant rainfall.
“It does not take a scientist to look at the top of the hill, see the runoff which comes from the hill, and then grade in a way to funnel the runoff in a different direction,” Conway said. “It goes right down to my neighbor’s driveway. The road to his driveway isn’t his, but he’s having to pave it because the runoff causes problems for him.”
Conway said he has been contacting the city leadership attempting to get a long-term fix for the road, but he’s been met with either deaf ears or excuses.
“They say ‘We don’t have enough money. ‘We don’t have enough resources. ‘We don’t have enough time,’” Conway said.
Conway said after repeated requests of city leaders for help, he reached out to county officials who informed him because Merriam Woods is a town, the county can’t step in and do the road repairs. Conway then reached out to the Branson Tri-Lakes News for help.
As Branson Tri-Lakes News investigated the road situation and began to talk to other residents of the community, it was clear Conway was not alone in lamenting the poor quality of roads.
“I see them do things once or twice a year,” Sandy Cotant said. “It’s always a band-aid. When it rains, it just runs out, and it makes it worse. I wish they’d go back to like they did in Europe and just make the road cobblestones. Those things lasted for years!”
Cotant said she’d lived in the community for over three years.
“There’s some serious ditches,” Cotant said. “I’m on my third car since I moved here. Our cars are not made to tolerate this stuff. I don’t drive a four wheel drive pickup truck. You have to go off-roading when you live in this town.”
She said she’s told city leaders she’d be willing to pay more if they would actually use the money to fix the roads.
While the residents are concerned about the roads and most feel the city leadership isn’t hearing their cries for help, the reality is the city leadership is just as frustrated as Conway and the other citizens.
“We want to fix the roads,” Merriam Woods Mayor Rusty Ault told Branson Tri-Lakes News during an interview at the city offices on June 14. “We know the problems the roads are causing for the community and for our town’s growth. Unfortunately, there’s a lot of things standing in our way and we have to get those solved before we can move forward in the way we need to do it.”
Ault and City Clerk Nicole Rodman said the bulk of those issues are mistakes and problems created by previous city leadership which has left the town in a place to lose out on key help from the state and federal government.
“If we were to get all the roads fixed in the way they need to be done,” Rodman said, “It would cost the town $10 million. We don’t have that kind of money.”
While the voters in the community approved a tax increase which could bring in about $50,000 per year, there hasn’t been much of the overall tax which is anticipated to come in during the next four years.
“The county told us not to expect to really see results from the tax increase until later this year,” Ault said.
Ault also noted the city does not have much of a business tax base, and it could hamper the overall amount of tax revenue which will come in.
The money the town has received has been documented on the city’s website, merriamwoodsmo.org, and Rodman said she will continue to update information so residents can see where the money was being spent.
A significant amount of tax brought in until May has been used to buy the city a paving machine because of the problems with the old paving machine, which kept city staff from effectively being able to use it.
“When [previous leaders] bought it, they bought it used,” Ault said. “When we try to take it out and repair a road, it will work for a few feet and then it starts to try and turn in circles. It had to be replaced before we could begin work.”
Ault said the plan once enough revenue comes in to cover necessary supplies is to pave the roads which connect to State Highway 176, because those roads are the most traveled within the community.
“It will also make the most traveled roads a little safer for school buses,” Ault said.
Rodman and Ault both said the city’s biggest problem is they need to get grants from the state and federal government to put toward repairs, but past mistakes by city officials stop them.
“When I came into office in 2019,” Ault said, “They were just starting to do an audit of the town’s finances from 2015. There was no oversight of previous offices, no audits, and when we go to try and apply for grants our audits need to be up to date.”
Rodman said she has been working to get the city’s paperwork caught up to where they can apply for grants but with the small staff of their office, and the necessary needs of the city’s day-to-day operations, it’s taking significantly longer than they would like it to be. Rodman credited Ault and the city’s alderman who are taking the time to try and help get past records current.
“They work other full-time jobs but come in and volunteer their time unpaid to help us,” Rodman said. “They’re focused on getting this town to where it needs to be. There’s been so many new people helping us and that passion is helping me on the days where it feels like an uphill battle.”
Ault and Rodman noted the city is already receiving some grants which have allowed some necessary equipment to be replaced, including the city’s police vehicles. They said the city’s police chief, Nathan Lewis, has been actively pursuing grants for the police department which have brought upgrades to the department.
Ault responded to one comment mentioned multiple times by residents about new water meters being installed on homes in the city by saying the money couldn’t be used on roads.
“It was ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money from the federal government,” Ault said. “We had restrictions on what we could spend it on. However, this actually does help with the roads in a way because instead of our staff taking days to go out and read every meter, we can do it online, and it frees up staff for other things.”
Both Ault and Rodman said they understand the frustration of residents, and they know until residents start seeing changes they’ll have to put up with the complaints and criticism.
“We are doing all we can,” Rodman said. “But we know people are going to want to see changes.”
The problems of the city aren’t lost on other local and state leaders who want to help the city get help.
Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt told Branson Tri-Lakes News the county has participated in matching grants with communities in the past, and when Merriam Woods is eligible to apply for matching grants, the county will be happy to consider their applications.
State Rep. Brian Seitz said he met with the mayor and is going to talk to officials with MoDOT to see if something can be done in the interim to get repairs moving forward. He also said he would help get people in touch with the city who can help them with their challenges.
