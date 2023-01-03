The Branson RecPlex suffered damage to the gymnasium and community rooms following a pipe break after the severe cold weather in the community.
Branson Parks & Recreation made the announcement of the water damage and closing of parts of the RecPlex in a social media announcement Wednesday night.
“We experienced a broken water pipe in the building that caused areas to flood with water, including the gymnasium and community rooms,” Branson Parks and Recreation head Cindy Shook told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “Those areas of the building are temporarily closed while we work with a flood restoration company.”
The fitness center and walking track were able to remain open while the damage was repaired.
RecPlex staff will be reaching out to groups who had rented spaces for events regarding cancellation and rescheduling of events.
