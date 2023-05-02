Ozarks Food Harvest announced a final total of almost $42,000 from their annual fundraising effort with local grocers.
OFH officials said more than 60 regional grocers participated in the 24th Annual Check Out Hunger campaign, resulting in enough proceeds to provide more than 165,000 meals in the Ozarks.
“We’re currently experiencing a higher demand for food than during the height of the pandemic,” OFH President and CEO Bart Brown said. “These Check Out Hunger donations come at a perfect time to help us feed more families in need of assistance.”
The Check Out Hunger campaign allows customers to add a $1, $3, or $5 tax-free donation to their bills at participating grocery stores. The grocers collect the donations through the end of December, but submit the fundraising checks during the first three months of the following year.
Harter House, with locations in communities like Hollister and Kimberling City, have provided more than 590,000 meals since joining the campaign in 2008.
Information about the campaign can be found at ozarksfoodharvest.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.