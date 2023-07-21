State Senator Karla Eslinger, whose district covers both Stone and Taney counties, sat down with the Branson Tri-Lakes News to talk about the 2023 Missouri legislative session, and multiple successes in guiding legislation through to the governor’s desk.
One of the bills, which Eslinger had stated in December 2022 was her priority for the upcoming session, passed quickly in the session: making it easier for those who need a physical therapist to get the treatment they need without a doctor’s referral.
“It was quite an honor, frankly, for me to see the actions by groups of people in both chambers,” Eslinger said. “I have to (give) accolades to people who worked (on) that bill prior to me carrying it, because there were years and years of working and learning together. Being able to carry it, it was the first bill I filed, and getting it off the Senate floor without any amendments was amazing, but I thought ‘We’ll see what happens in the House.’ Then it passed there without any amendments.”
Eslinger said many times when a bill is moving that fast and has a lot of support, legislators will look for ways to attach some of their bills which might not get as much movement to the fast-moving bill. Then amendments will bog bills down, and take an item most people feel should pass, and turn it into something that doesn’t make it to the governor’s desk.
She also said she doesn’t blame her colleagues, because she can get tempted to do the same thing.
“When they see something that’s going to get across the finish line, they look to see if their legislation fits,” Eslinger said. “But I’m thankful to my colleagues for allowing this measure to pass without amendments.”
While Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the bill early in the session, Eslinger didn’t rest on her laurels and pushed several other pieces of legislation across the finish line and to the governor’s desk.
Eslinger worked with Wright County House Rep. Hannah Kelly to get SB 138 to the governor, which worked to provide assistance to farmers, ranchers, and loggers.
“That’s about the next generation,” Eslinger said. “Basically, we know the average age of farmers in Missouri around 55 years old. I look out and try to see what’s going to happen with the next generation and with the economy and prices today it’s hard for people to invest in a farm. So this is a chance for first generation farmers to get a break and have less of a tax burden for a new farmer.”
She said farming is a backbone for the Missouri economy.
“I also like to see young families living that lifestyle,” Eslinger said. “Get out there, have your son working with you on the farm. And I’m thrilled we got that across the board.”
She also said the logging industry in Missouri hasn’t been given the attention it should have received from the state.
“We don’t hear a lot about the timber industry,” Eslinger said. “We hear about cows, about pigs, about soybeans, about corn, and all of those things. Most people don’t know one of the biggest parts of our agriculture industry is logging. We’re going to help raise awareness of that industry, and we’ll also be able to provide an easier way for timber to be moved from harvest to where it’s milled.”
She said newer trucks to haul logs had larger axles, which increased the truck weight, meaning they had to haul smaller loads. The new regulations will take the weight of newer trucks into account to allow larger loads of timber to be moved.
She championed HB 417 in the Senate, which gives incentives to employees who gain additional education or further training in their career fields, and gives credits to employers who provide the opportunity for their workforce to grow in their training and career education.
Eslinger praised the House members who serve Stone and Taney counties, Reps. Brian Seitz, Brad Hudson, and Travis Smith, for their work to help get SB 94, the “Show MO Act” and “Entertainment Industry Jobs Act” (EIJA) through both chambers and to the governor.
“It means so much to our counties,” she said. “We had [a similar program] years ago and the piece that was not sustainable was there was not a requirement to invest in the front end to get credits. That’s in this bill, so they have to pay up front to get credits for their projects. That is huge.”
She praised the EIJA because it’s going to encourage large touring groups and musicians to come to Missouri to create their tours from initial construction of sets and staging to rehearsal of the actual productions.
“Giving them a place in Missouri, a place to build those big shows with stage and sound equipment, we will be able to provide the workforce for those shows,” Eslinger said. “A one-stop shop for all of their needs. They invest in Missouri, we give them an off-set on taxes, and it creates jobs. People trained in that industry come to Missouri, and some of those folks will end up in Missouri.”
Eslinger was asked about Rep. Seitz House Bill 367 to extend the statute of limitations for civil suits related to child sex crimes. The bill only passed out of the House of Representatives in the last days of the session, meaning it had no time to get consideration in the senate. The bill would have extended the statute of limitations by 10 more years, allowing a victim of sex abuse as a child to file suit up to age 41. Currently, a victim of child sex crimes has 10 years from age 21 to file suit. Scientific studies, quoted by Seitz in session, showed most victims of those crimes do not come to terms with their abuse and are able to speak about it in public until around age 55.
“It’s important legislation,” Eslinger said. “It seems strange to me. I wanted to work with Rep. Seitz to champion this legislation. It didn’t even get to committee. It never got to me. I will definitely, if he wants to file it earlier, I want to help him with that. There ought to be opportunities for victims to be able to get justice.”
On the criminal side, there is no statute of limitations.
“So why is there one on the civil side?” Eslinger said. “I don’t have a good answer. That’s something that needs to be corrected and I will do what I can to correct it. What else can we do if we don’t help people who have been abused? That’s our job.”
Eslinger agreed with Seitz that lobbyists have a lot of influence in Jefferson City, but in the end it comes down to the integrity of the individual elected official.
“It takes a lot of money to be able to run a campaign that results in a leadership position in the house and senate,” she said. “So I think sometimes lobbyists play a bigger part than what they should, but that’s up to the person in that position. I receive campaign contributions, but I really and truly look at the bills, and some lobbyists say they would stop supporting me because I wouldn’t support a particular bill, and that’s just fine. Even if they gave me money and asked me to do something, it doesn’t mean I’m going to do it.”
Eslinger said one of the biggest things she’s going to carry from this term into the next legislative session is reform of the Initiative Petition process, which allows citizens to put a measure on a statewide ballot to amend the Missouri constitution, such as was recently done with recreational marijuana.
“We need to do something with it because big money keeps defining the way we operate in Missouri,” Eslinger said. “They have huge messaging and it’s saturating the major media markets. I know my seven counties, nobody wanted to make marijuana legal.”
The reforms to IP this last term included a reform which would have required a petition to pass not only statewide but also within every federal Congressional district. Eslinger shared she believes it would be a good step to make it more difficult to pass an initiative which isn’t popular beyond the largest Missouri cities.
“That, to me, makes it harder but then again, it makes sure voices throughout the state are heard,” she said. “They focus on Kansas City, St. Louis, Columbia, and Springfield, and if they’re successful there the rest of the state doesn’t matter at all.”
She said the IP process is important, because legislators can fail their constituents and there needs to be a way for the citizens to respond when their elected officials fail them, but she believes the process has been corrupted.
Eslinger can be reached through her Senate website, www.senate.mo.gov/Senators/Member/33/, or by calling her office at 573-751-1882.
