Branson Parks & Recreation has opened registration for the 2021 PeeWee Youth Basketball league.
This co-ed league is for 3 and 4 years old children. It teaches the fundamentals of the game while also introducing the kids to a team dynamic.
Practices will take place on Friday Oct. 22, and Oct. 29, and six weeks of games will begin on Friday, Nov. 5. All participants will receive a t-shirt.
There is a $2 admission charge for ages 16 and up; $1 for ages 12-15, and free for 11-years-old and younger to attend games. (Coaches and players are also free.)
Registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 12.
For more information or to register, visit the basketball section of youth sports at BransonParksandRecreation.com, or call the RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
