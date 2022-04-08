The state of Missouri is one of four states still without a map for congressional districts after continued hostility between the State House and State Senate.
The Senate passed their version of the map March 24, a map called a “6-2 map” because it keeps six congressional districts with dominant Republican areas.
The map came after weeks of intense debate and blocking tactics from the Senate’s conservative caucus, who were hoping to create a “7-1 map” that would oust one of the state’s two Democratic Representatives.
The map was different than the version submitted by the House, which would have required the House to vote to accept the map. The Senate map showed significant differences from the House’s version, dividing multiple counties and communities, and created concerns among some conservative members that the multiple splits would violate the Constitutional requirements for districts.
One of the major differences in the two maps is the placement of two military bases into a single district. The House version of the bill would have split Whiteman Air Force Base and Fort Leonard Wood into two different districts.
The Senate also included an emergency clause, which would make the map go into effect the moment the Governor would sign the bill, instead of following the Aug. 2 primary election.
The House rejected the Senate’s map with only 26 members of the House voting in favor. The House then asked the Senate on a 131-17 vote to create a conference committee to iron out differences, something rejected by the Senate.
The back and forth between the two houses continues as the August primary election approaches, increasing the likelihood of intervention by the courts.Multiple lawsuits have been filed over the failure of the legislature to approve a new map.
