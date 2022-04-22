An opportunity for competitive swimming is open to area youth between 4 and 18-years-old at the Branson AquaPlex.
Branson Parks and Recreation announced they are registering members of the 2022 Branson Waves Swim Team. The swim team program is designed to offer instruction to youth on swimming skills through daily practices and area competitions.
The team competes in the Southwest Missouri Summer Swim League, consisting of both private and public pools around the Springfield area.
Practices are held Monday through Thursday mornings and weekly competitions take place Thursday or Friday mornings.
The registration deadline is May 20. A required parent meeting will be held the Monday after registration closes, May 23, at 5 p.m. at the Branson AquaPlex.
For more information or to register, visit the Branson Waves Swim Team page on the Branson Parks and Recreation website, BransonParksAndRecreation.com, or call the Branson RecPlex at 417-335-2368.
