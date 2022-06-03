The Branson Board of Aldermen were presented with the results of the 2021 Community and Business Survey at their May 24, 2022 meeting, which showed the community giving rave reviews of the fire department, police department, and parks & recreation.
The survey, conducted by ETC Institute, aimed to “assess satisfaction with the delivery of major city services” and to determine future city priorities. The survey was taken in two parts; a five-page survey sent to residents and a four-page survey sent to businesses. The community survey was sent to a random sample of Branson households who were given the option of a main-in or online survey. A total of 409 residents responded to the survey, and 201 businesses responded to the survey. Both survey results are said to have a 95% confidence level in the data; a margin of error of 4.8% was cited for the community survey, and 6.9% for the business survey.
The presenter for ETC, Michael Ashcraft, noted the survey had challenges because of the unique nature of the city of Branson.
“There is no community like Branson, quite honestly,” Ashcraft said.
The community survey found 88% of respondents giving the quality of the city’s fire service a 4 or 5 on a 5 point scale with over half (52%) giving the fire department a 5, the only category which had more than half of respondents scoring a 5. Police service was second with 80%, and the quality of city parks and recreation facilities earned 75%. Enforcement of city codes and ordinances was last at 43%, with management of traffic flow and maintenance of city stress and infrastructure tied for second to last at 48%.
Citizens said maintenance of city streets and infrastructure should be a major priority for the city over the next two years, with 46% of respondents placing the item as first, second, or third in a list of city priorities. Management of traffic flow was second with 42%, and funding the police to maintain quality third with 36%. No other item topped 20%.
When asked about items which influence “perceptions of the city,” the top response was a feeling of safety in their neighborhood with 74% of respondents giving the item a 4 or 5 point response. Quality of life in the city jumped from 64% in 2018 to 70% in 2021. The lowest rated items were the value residents receive from paying city taxes (42%) and a tie for second-lowest between the attractiveness of 76 Country Blvd. and how well the city manages growth, both scoring 44%.
The survey showed Branson, when compared to other cities under 30,000 residents and the United States as a whole scored lower in the feeling of safety in the city, the city’s reputation, the attractiveness of the city, and the value for city taxes.
However, Ashcraft told aldermen this part of the survey is being impacted by the “911 effect,” trending anomalies discovered in surveys after the 9/11 attacks. The “effect” is an event like flooding which could have a memory response from citizens resulting in higher scores in some categories which would mitigate over time.
“Compared to other communities it looks less than compared to smaller communities and the national average,” Ashcraft said. “But like someone said to me ‘Branson is the biggest little town they’ve ever been to,’ you’re well in line with national trends but if you look at just rural communities you’d think you’re not keeping up, but as a big city, you’re keeping up.
“You have 1,000 visitors for every resident in your community. That’s a hard comparison to make with any other community (in the United States.)”
The business survey results had the same top two responses as the community survey with similar totals; the quality of fire service scored 90% and police service 79%. The survey showed a 75% score for parks and recreation, the same as the community survey, but ranked fourth behind the quality of customer service of city employees, which ranked 76%.
When compared to the rest of the United States, Branson was above the national average only in the top four categories. In the other five categories Branson was 3 to 7% lower than the national average: effectiveness of city communication, management of stormwater runoff, management of traffic flow, maintenance of city streets, and enforcement of city codes.
Almost half of business owners surveyed responded maintenance of streets and infrastructure should receive the most emphasis from city planners over the next two years. Funding quality police services was second with 42%, while traffic flow and management was third with 33%. No other response topped 22%.
The report can be found linked to the past agenda for the aldermen’s May 24, 2022 meeting on the city’s website.
