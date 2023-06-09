A Walnut Shade man has been indicted by a federal grand jury on child sex crime charges.
Phillip Bert Rodgers, 52, was indicted on Wednesday, May 24, by a federal grand jury and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted on the charge.
The filing in the Southern Division of the Western District of Missouri U.S. District Court states on an unknown date, but as early as May 19, 2018, and continuing through Feb. 24, 2023, Rodgers knowingly in Taney County, and elsewhere, received and distributed illegal materials.
The indictment states the material “involved the use of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct and which visual depiction was of such conduct, all in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Selections 2252(a)(2) and (b)(1).”
Rodgers is currently being held in the Taney County Jail on a state charge of possession of child pornography.
