The Branson Centennial Museum was full of music and history for the July edition of their Tuesday Talk.
The July 18 presentation was entitled “USO Entertaining the Troops from WWII to Vietnam” and was presented by award winning entertainers Jody Madaras and Valerie Hill of Branson’s “All Hands on Deck!” show.
“Our story actually begins before World War II,” Maderas said. “It goes all the way back to what I call the industrial revolution, and it actually started before that in terms of patriotism through music. Before the turn of the century there was a fella named John Philip Sousa and a great song called ‘The Stars and Stripes Forever.’ And that last word is the key word, forever.”
Maderas told attendees the USO entertainers did more than just perform for the troops. Their actions were designed to boost the morale of all of America. He showed a booklet published by the U.S. Department of the Interior in the early 1930s called “Americans All, Immigrants All,” which talked about the importance of all the immigrants who came through Ellis Island through the printing date.
“The attitude of our nation changed through each conflict,” Maderas said. “One of things I noticed, though, is the immigrants who came to this country. They were proud. They were proud to be here, and they were willing to protect being here.”
Maderas shared the story of his family’s immigration history, talking about how his ancestors came through Ellis Island from 1909 through 1911. He showed a picture of his grandfather who came to America in 1911 when he was just a year old, and was quarantined on Ellis Island for three weeks because one of the family had a fever.
The presentation then focused on World War I, with actress Mary Pickford, known as America’s Sweetheart, featured for her efforts promoting war bonds.
“She was the first [star] to sell war bonds,” Maderas said. “She was more Hollywood than Broadway, but Broadway got behind her right away. Some of the composers of the time, like George M. Cohen’s ‘Over There’ were used to keep up morale.”
He noted most of the songs written by the Broadway composers were writing songs about “Mom” because it reminded the soldiers they were fighting for Mom back home. Some other songs from the WWI era, like “Just A Letter From A Boy Over There (From A Grey Haired Mother Over Here).”
Maderas moved into the World War II years, when over 40 Hollywood stars banded together to help raise money for the war effort.
The head of the U.S. Treasury contacted Louis B. Meyer, film maker and co-founder of MGM Studios. They arranged to have the stars travel by train across the country, and if any city pledged to buy at least $1 million in war bonds, the stars would put on a road show.
“If you bought a war bond, you got to go in, and inside you find Bing Crosby, Dorothy Lamour, Bob Hope, and Harpo Marx,” Maderas said. “They raised millions of dollars at the beginning of World War II, and more importantly, they raised the morale of those on the homefront.”
He said the morale boost turned the attitude from pride and protection to awareness and participation. Americans became aware of dictators in foreign countries and they wanted to contribute to help the cause of freedom.
Maderas performed some songs of the time, including “Any Bonds Today?” written by legendary composer Irving Berlin, who was an immigrant who had a great love for America.
The story was then shared about one of America’s best known patriotic songs, written by Irving Berlin. The song was initially written during World War I when Berlin was serving in the U.S. Army at Camp Upton in Yaphank, New York. He had written a musical revue called “Yip Yip Yaphank,” which the song didn’t fit so he put it aside.
As World War II was building with the rise of Hitler, Berlin, who was Jewish, wanted to create a “peace song” and remembered the song he had written in his Army days. He reworked it and debuted it on Armistice Day (now Veterans Day) in 1938, on a radio broadcast where it was sung by Kate Smith. The song, “God Bless America,” became Smith’s signature song.
Maderas then shared how the Hollywood moguls, who initially went along with the fundraising, eventually realized they could make money off the caravans of stars. They found ways to turn the events for their profit, while still maintaining their support of the war effort.
The Korean War changed the focus of Hollywood’s songs for the troops, from a focus on awareness to providing the troops “a taste of home.”
“It was always Bob Hope and his NBC crew along with Les Brown and his Band of Renown who went into combat areas to perform,” Maderas said.
He said if you wanted to get an idea of what the shows were like, there is an episode of the classic TV show M*A*S*H in season nine where a similar caravan came to the 4077th.
When Vietnam arrived, Maderas said the tone changed from providing a “taste of home” to “trying to talk to a new generation.”
“Bob Hope and his crew went to the rice paddies but they wanted to connect with this new generation,” Maderas said. “They brought people like Ann Margaret and Glen Campbell. They weren’t the Dorothy Lamour kind of glamor, they brought their own kind of glamor.”
He told the story about actress Martha Raye, who served as a nurse during the Vietnam War and prohibited the studios from following her with a camera. She rose to a rank of Colonel in the Army serving as a nurse.
Maderas ended his talk by saying entertainers will always be key in keeping up the morale of our troops, and keeping up the pride in the nation.
