In a nondescript strip mall in Branson West, two women are quietly fighting for the children in Stone and Taney counties who need someone standing in the gap for them.
The staff of the Lakes Area Child Advocacy Center, a key organization in the battle against child abuse in the area, are providing a much needed service. The LACAC provides forensic examinations of children, who law enforcement organizations in Stone and Taney counties believe, may have been the victim of child abuse.
According to the Missouri Department of Social Services 2021 annual report on Child Abuse and Neglect, Taney County is the fourth highest out of 29 counties in southwest Missouri for reported incidents of abuse with 728 calls. Taney County is behind Greene (3,739), Jasper (1,610), and Christian (823) counties. Taney is third for substantiated cases of child abuse behind Greene and Jasper.
Taney County joins the other three counties in southwest Missouri with more than 1,000 kids involved in suspected child abuse cases during 2021. Taney is second to Hickory County in the number of children in substantiated child abuse cases per 1,000 residents with a rate of 7.39.
Taney County’s overall numbers were up in 2020 compared to previous years.
“We see around 180 children a year,” LACAC Director Melinda Ingram told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “And even more children have to go to Springfield, so not all the children in our area, who are possible victims of abuse, come to us.”
Ingram is the lone forensic examiner for LACAC. If a law enforcement organization is investigating a suspected case of child abuse, they will contact Ingram to do an interview with the child. These video-recorded interviews are often the key piece of evidence against an accused abuser.
The interviews take place inside a room designed to be “child-friendly” with stuffed animals, toys, and soft colors. Ingram will go into the room with the child and ask questions designed to have the child tell the story of what happened to them in their own words.
A challenge for Ingram, even after years of experience, is the fact she cannot react emotionally to what she is hearing from the child, and has to maintain a calm, professional demeanor.
“When I’m in the interview room with the child, it doesn’t matter what I’m hearing, I can’t cry with the child, I can’t hug them,” Ingram said. “I can show warmth, but I can’t really react to it.”
Ingram said because of her years of experience, she can usually lead a child through their story on her own, but she does wear an earpiece where those in an observation room can prompt her to ask a question. The observers are usually police investigators or detectives and a family member.
If a child needs to have a physical examination in connection with law enforcement’s investigation, LACAC has a specially designed examination room where a licensed forensic nurse can conduct the examination of the child. However, because of funding levels, their forensic nurse is only available one day a week. Children who need to be examined other days will need to travel out of the area, such as to Springfield, for the exams.
Ingram said when looking at the cases which have come to LACAC, she finds they are in line with most national statistics on child abuse. According to Missouri KidsFirst, child sexual abuse is “likely the most prevalent health problem children face.” One in 10 children will be sexually abused before they turn 18, with a rate of one in seven girls.
Local law enforcement said the LACAC is a tremendous help in their investigations of people who have abused children.
“We work hand in hand with them on cases on a weekly basis,” Stone County Sheriff Doug Rader tells Branson Tri-Lakes News. “They are a huge asset to the sheriff’s department and to Stone County.”
Abuse is often not disclosed with only 38% of victims disclosing abuse in their lifetime. The impacts of abuse, such as delayed cognitive development, mental health problems, risk-taking behavior, or academic or social problems can often be mistaken for having a cause other than abuse.
KidsFirst also reports 90% of children who are victims of sexual abuse know their abuser, and the younger the victim, the more likely the perpetrator is a family member. At least 60% of abuse victims say they were abused by someone in a position of trust, like a coach, teacher, or religious leader.
Ingram noted while many statistics in child abuse cases are staying the same, they are seeing a concerning rise in one particular category of abuse.
“We’re seeing more cases of one offender abusing multiple victims,” Ingram said. “In some cases we’re now seeing one person abusing three or four children instead of just one.”
While the overwhelming majority of attention is paid to the child who is the victim of the abuse, LACAC approaches each case with a desire to see healing and peace come to all who are impacted by trauma.
Ingram noted she and her partner in the office, child advocate Tonya Reagan, work with the families who come in for help beyond the initial investigation with the child. She said many parents come in confused, with many unanswered questions, because they never expected to find themselves in a place where they need to help their child through a severe trauma.
“We can refer families to counseling and treatment services if they are needed,” Ingram said. “We also take the time to pull parents aside to check on their mental health and well-being because they’re dealing with trauma as well. We give them information on counseling and area groups who might be able to help them.”
While many would assume LACAC is a government agency, they are actually a nonprofit organization which receives grants and support from various organizations including government sources like the Missouri Department of Public Safety and private organizations like the National Children’s Alliance.
“We are a full 501(c)3 organization, so donations to LACAC are tax deductible,” Ingram said. “The donations cover our operational costs, and we hope we can raise more funds to make our nurse examiner available on more days.”
Several local groups are already deeply involved with LACAC’s mission. Donations of blankets, toys, games, and stuffed animals for the children who come through the center fill a special room.
“We let them go in and pick out two or three items,” Ingram said. “You would be surprised how often a soft blanket to wrap up in can bring peace to the children.”
Donations can be made through LACAC’s website, lacac.com. If a church or other group would like to host a fundraiser for the group, they can contact LACAC at 417-272-8410.
