The city of Branson is hiring a new city attorney.
A listing for the city attorney position has been posted on the jobs page of the city’s website. The position was posted on Dec. 30, 2021, and is being listed as having a salary range from $91,022 to $136,556, with an “anticipated salary increase in 2022.” According to govsalaries.com, in 2019 current Branson City Attorney Chris Lebeck made a salary within the low end of that range of $100,135.
The closing date for applications for the position is Jan. 30.
The description of the job says it’s “an executive level full-time position [which] acts as the City’s municipal court prosecutor and provides legal counsel and services exclusively to the City of Branson.” The position will report “primarily to the Mayor and Board of Aldermen for functional direction, and secondarily to the City Administrator for administrative purposes.”
Lebeck was hired in Sept. 2018 after serving in his second stint as Chief Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Taney County, according to his profile on LinkedIn. During his time as Branson’s city attorney, Lebeck has been honored by the Missouri In-House Counsel awards as the 2020 Nonprofit or government In-House Counsel of the Year.
Lebeck told MoLawyersMedia.com he initially didn’t want the job as Branson’s in-house counsel.“I walked into the interview telling them I didn’t want the job, and they convinced me otherwise,” Lebeck told the website. “And here I sit. It’s been a rocket ship ever since.”
A city spokesperson, when contacted by the Branson Tri-Lakes News inquiring about the possible departure of Lebeck, said they hoped to have information available in mid-January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.