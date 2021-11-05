The Salvation Army in Branson announced registration for the Christmas Assistance program for Stone and Taney Counties is now open through Monday, Nov. 15. The program is open for children from birth through 16 years of age.
Registration must be completed in person at the Salvation Army’s location in Branson, located at 1114 Stanley Blvd., near the intersection of Stanley and 76 Country Blvd.
Registration will take place Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an additional registration time of 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday nights. Anyone wishing to register must bring the following required documents:
- Photo ID for head of household (Must be custodial parent or legal guardian)
- Identifying documents for entire household (last four digits of SS#, birth certificate, insurance card, school registration)
- Proof of residency (utility bill, lease, etc.)
- Custody/Foster papers if applicable
- Proof of all monthly household income
Applications will not be processed without all required documents.
The toys offered to recipients will be done through Angel Tree Toy Shop and/or the Taney County Shop with a Hero. (Anyone who has previously been through the service with Shop with a Hero will use Angel Tree Toy Shop.)
The Salvation Army is participating with the local clearing house to avoid duplication. Any family caught attempting to duplicate services will be disqualified from receiving any services.
The Salvation Army can be reached at 417-339-4434.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.