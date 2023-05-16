Despite unanimous support from the Missouri House of Representatives, a bill sponsored by Rep. Brian Seitz to double the length for the statute of limitations related to child sex crimes wasn’t considered by the Missouri State Senate.
The bill, initially House Bill 367, would have raised the time a victim of child sex abuse has to file a civil lawsuit from 10 years after they turn 21-years-old to 20 years after their birthday.
“The subject matter of this legislation is most serious,” Rep. Seitz said on the House floor before the vote on HB 367. “Through no fault of their own, children who were abused in the past are being victimized again by not being allowed to hold their perpetrators to account in civil actions.”
The bill also would also have allowed victims of child sex crimes to sue after age 41 if there is active fraud involved in the situation. The bill would allow a lawsuit to be filed within three years of the discovery of the fraud carried out by the perpetrator of the abuse.
The original bill filed by Seitz would have allowed the suits to continue until the victim was in their 50s, but the lower amount was part of negotiations in the finance committee. A part of the bill to make it retroactive, allowing past victims who had their chance to take their abuser to court stripped away by the statute of limitations a chance to seek justice. That measure was removed in committee after opposition from lawyers and lobbyists.
Seitz, a Republican, had three Democratic party co-sponsors on the bill: Rep. Sarah Unsicker and Rep. Raychel Proudie, both of St. Louis, and Rep. Anthony Ealy of Jackson.
The bill passed the house 150-0.
“I had to fight overwhelming odds to get this bill heard on the floor this year, but the fight was worth it to help these survivors of childhood sexual abuse,” Seitz said. “Lobbyists and special interests used this legislation as a bargaining chip to gain a foothold in other negotiations, which is why it was delayed from being heard until so late in session. The fact that good legislation, that supports and protects our most vulnerable, can be curtailed by the lobbyists that control much of what goes on in the Capitol, should be concerning to all Missourians.
“The overwhelming vote total proves that the House of Representatives can and does occasionally push back against the outside influence of lobbyists and special interest groups. The bipartisan vote shows that this is a good bill, worthy of passage, and it should signal to leadership that it should be heard and passed early next session. I am not interested in playing political games when it comes to the lives of Missourians who have been affected by childhood sexual abuse. They deserve better from their elected officials, and I’m committed to making sure we see this bill through and deliver a win for these individuals whose voices have been silenced in the civil judicial process for far too long.”
The measure’s hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Feb. 13, included testimony from several survivors of abuse while attending Kanakuk.
The Republican leadership in the Missouri Senate did not take up the bill, so it will not become Missouri law. Still, Seitz said he will not give up fighting for victims of child sex crimes.
“This will be the first bill I file next session, and I won’t stop until I see it get through the Legislature and to the governor’s desk,” Seitz said.
