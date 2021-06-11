A vehicle crashed into an apartment building on Wednesday, June 9, in Branson.
At At 10:47 a.m. on June 9, Engine 1, Truck 2, Battalion 3 and Fire Marshall 1 responded to a report of a vehicle that had driven into an apartment building located in the 1400 block of Herschend Lane, according to a press release from the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152.
On arrival, companies found a passenger vehicle lodged into the side of the apartment building. Branson Fire crews treated the driver of the vehicle who appeared uninjured but seemed to have suffered a medical emergency. The apartment occupant sustained a minor abrasion despite the significant damage to the apartment. Companies operated on scene for less than 45 minutes.
Taney County Ambulance transported the driver of the vehicle to Cox Medical Center Branson.
The Branson Police Department is investigating the incident.
