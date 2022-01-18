A 40-year-old Galena man could spend the rest of his life in prison after being charged with first degree assault after a domestic violence incident.
Sammie L. Parnell, Jr. is facing counts of first degree assault causing serious physical injury or on a special victim, first degree domestic assault, and second degree domestic assault.
According to court documents, on Dec. 26, 2021, a Stone County deputy was called to a residence on Peach Orchard Road in Cape Fair. When the deputy arrived on scene, a woman informed him she was in a relationship with Parnell and they had been involved in an incident.
She said Parnell had been drinking and fell asleep in bed. When he woke, he was aggressive and began yelling at her. He started to choke her, yelling he thought she was wearing an ex-boyfriend’s clothing.
When the victim got off the bed and walked to the bathroom, Parnell followed, and ripped off her shorts and underwear, causing cuts and bruises to her leg. He then tried to set her hair on fire with a “torch lighter” while throwing a lit cigarette at her.
Parnell then left the bathroom and went into the bedroom where he began to throw items around the room. When he knocked over a bookshelf, the victim called 911. Parnell realized she was attempting to call for help, so he took the phone away from her.
He then attempted to burn multiple items in the house, telling the victim he hoped to burn down the house with her in it. Parnell then threw a lit cigarette onto the bed and knocked over a Christmas tree before leaving the house. He left with the victim’s cell phone.
While the deputy was on the scene, Parnell returned and claimed he had picked up the wrong cell phone when he left the home, and wanted to make sure the victim got it back.
The deputy then took Parnell into custody, pulling away as the deputy tried to deploy wrist restraints.
As the deputy took Parnell down a set of stairs, Parnell said “let’s go down, I am going to make this hurt.” He then attempted to throw the deputy down the stairs.
While being transported to the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, Parnell stated “when I get out, I am going to make sure they name a road after you,” a veiled threat he would kill the deputy as many roads are named after slain law enforcement officers.
Parnell also told the officer he would “handcuff you and rape you when I get the chance.”
While Parnell was at the Stone County Sheriff’s Office, he spit and coughed at the deputy while claiming he was infected with COVID-19.
Parnell is scheduled for a hearing before Judge Blankenship on Jan. 18. He has a public defender representing him according to Missouri Casenet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.