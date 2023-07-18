A Rockaway Beach man is in the Taney County jail facing charges connected to allegations he sexually abused a disabled woman.
Danny Huff is facing one count of first degree sexual abuse and fourth degree assault in relation to two incidents alleged to have taken place on June 1, 2023.
In the first, Huff is accused of sexually abusing a 70-year-old woman with a “very limited mental capacity.” Investigators accuse Huff of forcing the woman to perform sex acts upon him, and he would also grab her against her wishes. A witness told police the victim would repeatedly tell Huff “no” and “stop” but Huff would continue his assaults.
The probable cause statement also said Huff is accused of sliding his hand up the leg of an underage girl while taking her to Rogersville. She swatted his hand away as it reached her underwear line, then Huff allegedly did it a second time, commenting “got a little close there.”
Missouri Casenet states Huff is being held without bond pending a hearing scheduled for July 24. Huff currently has no lawyer listed and the public defenders office was requested to “assign an attorney ASAP.”
