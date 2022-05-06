The City of Branson honored their IT network administrator as the city’s April 2022 Employee of the Month.
Brendon Rapinchuk was honored by the Board of Aldermen at the April 26, meeting for because his “performance exemplifies the city of Branson’s values.”
According to the proclamation from the Board, Rapinchuk’s “above and beyond” performance relates to the use of the city’s electronic content management system, Laserfiche. Staff were attempting to scan documents into the system so they could be placed online for citizens, but the program was not reading the correct size of the documents and the information was not being correctly placed in the system.
Rapinchuk determined what was causing the issue and found a way to work around the system’s limitations to accommodate the needs of staff, according to the proclamation. Since then, he has worked with the system to the level he knows more about the program than the support team of the company which created the software.
“Brendon has been a vital part of implementing and maintaining this software at city hall,” Alderman Clay Cooper said as he read the award text. “He is always willing to do what it takes, even if it means going above and beyond his job title, to make sure problems get solved in the most cost-efficient way.”
