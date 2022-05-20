Taney County officials held a ribbon cutting ceremony May 17, for a new bridge in Bradleyville.
The bridge over Old Cheese Plant Road replaces a low water bridge, which would routinely flood during heavy rains. The flooded bridge would block the closest access to almost a dozen homes for residents and first responders, where detours would take significant amounts of time.
“If it flooded, it would take me an hour and a half just to get back from Springfield,” resident Rhonda Smoot told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’m glad it also gives us a way to get out if the other end of the road floods, too.”
County officials said in very heavy rains, it was possible for all the roads into the area along Old Cheese Plant Road to be blocked due to high water, making it impossible for ambulances or emergency vehicles to pass.
“We had to raise the road about 10 feet,” Jason Davidson with Taney County Road and Bridge said. “We also put in place bendway weirs, a new concept where we put rock dams into the creek at a 60 degree angle against the current. It forces the water back into the main channel and protects the road. In fact, if they weren’t in place, we could have had the road flooded out with the last rains.”
Over time, the weirs will cause a natural protection to the riverbank on the side where they’re placed, and cause the stream to grow into the other bank.
Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield told Branson Tri-Lakes News expressed his appreciation for the county’s workers.
“I think it’s come a long way from a slab to what it is now, and hopefully it’ll be here for another 100 years,” Scofield said. “I’m very pleased with our road and bridge crew who built this.”
Taney County Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt said the bridge is a God-send for the residents.
“When it rains, there was an entire change of lifestyle for them,” Wyatt said. “They can now come and go as please, where before they were trapped until the water went down.”
Taney County Highway Administrator Devin Huff praised his crew and said another low-water correction project is already in the works.
“We’re working on Thunder Road in Protem realignment,” Huff said. “It gets rid of a bad corner and raises the elevation up so people aren’t trapped there. We’re just waiting on permitting [from the Corps of Engineers] to start around November.”
Huff said the Old Cheese Plant Road project cost the county about $500,000.
