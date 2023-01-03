A trio of Branson High School artists earned honors during a recent regional art exhibition.
Veronica Parks, Clara Dean and McKenzie Stafford won awards at the 7th Annual Best of the Midwest High School Competitive Art Exhibition, held at Drury University in Springfield during the last two weeks of November.
“It was an honor to be chosen for this very competitive show,” Branson High School Art Teacher Jessica Blackburn said in a statement. “The Art Department is incredibly proud of these students.”
Parks was the top winner among the participating Branson students, earning a second place honor for her photograph titled “Mother’s Hands.”
Other placewinners in the competition include third-place awards to Dean for her drawing “Underwater” and Stafford for her drawing “Trying to Breathe.”
Three other Branson students participated in the competition. Milla Solvie entered her sculpture “Not So Lucky Leprechaun,” Hannah Hinderman submitted her sculpture “This Little Piggy Went to Market,” and Jaylin Nuss entered his acrylic painting “Venus Flytrap Personality.”
The competition was open to students in Arkansas, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
