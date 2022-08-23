A Branson developer is suing the city for nearly $28 million because it claims the city misled them on bringing water mains to a property on the western side of the city.
Cushman Properties, LLC, announced the filing of lawsuit in Taney County Circuit Court on Friday, Aug. 12.
“We agreed to let the City of Branson annex our property in 2001 in exchange for the City’s promise to provide water service suitable for commercial development,” David Cushman, Principal of Cushman Properties, LLC. “Over two decades later we still do not have water service to more than 180 acres of prime commercial property located adjacent to Highway 76. Without water, we cannot develop the property. That’s why we filed this lawsuit. We cannot wait any longer. If the City is unable to provide water service as promised, then the City needs to de-annex our property so we can provide our own water service, or the City needs to pay us for taking away our right to develop the property. It’s that simple.”
The court filing claims in 2001 the city of Branson promised to provide a drinkable water supply to property which could be used for fire protection, consumer consumption, or commercial development if Cushman allowed the city to annex the property.
The lawsuit notes in 2017 and 2018, Cushman Properties worked with the city to develop the annexed land as the Branson Adventures Project which would have been funded in part by a Tax Increment Financing plan. The suit states the city’s TIF Commission voted to recommend approval but the Board of Aldermen voted against the TIF plan. Cushman claims in the suit the lack of water services provided between 2001 and 2017, and the voting down of the TIF plan despite recommendations from the TIF Commission, city staff, and paid consultants, amounts to a permanent taking of the property by the city.
“As a result of the City’s conduct, Cushman has been deprived of all economically viable uses for the property, including Cushman’s reasonable, investment-backed expectations to develop the property for commercial use,” the lawsuit states. “The City’s conduct has also diminished the value of the Adjacent Property by preventing it from being developed as part of a single, 300+ acre project.”
The suit also claims the city committed constructive fraud because the promise made to provide water service was false when made during the annexation discussions. Cushman states they would not have signed the annexation agreement with the city without the water promise.
Exhibits attached to the lawsuit include paperwork from 2001 related to the annexation of the properties by the city, and a document from May 2021 which states the city wants to extend the water system by installing more infrastructure including a new water tower and a new water pipeline which runs along State Highway 376. The exhibit also states the city wants to put the tower on land related to the Gerald Cushman Trust and that easements for the pipeline will be granted by the property owners.
Cushman Properties declined to speak with the Branson Tri-Lakes News. The City of Branson released a statement they could not comment on pending litigation.
