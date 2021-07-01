A Taney County woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to the production and distribution of child pornography.
Tara Sau Millman, 41, of Merriam Woods, pleaded guilty to one count of the sexual exploitation of minors and one count of receiving and distributing child pornography. She was indicted on February 23, 2021 along with her husband Mark John Millman, which replaced the original federal criminal complaint filed against them on January 29, 2021.
Millman admitted she and her husband used her iPhone to record video of her engaging in sex acts with a two-year-old child. Investigators also found images and videos of child pornography on Millman’s iPhone, including files that showed Millman and her husband abusing the two-year-old and a four-year-old.
Millman also admitted in court she used social media to share child pornography on the internet. She said that she and Mark John Millman viewed child pornography together.
Federal investigators identified Millman and her husband after agents with Homeland Security Investigations in San Diego discovered a cloud storage platform being used to provide encrypted services for clients posting and sharing child pornography. The agents found a weblink to an encrypted chat room where 145 registered users were sharing files.
A search warrant was executed on Millman’s home in Taney County on January 28, 2021, when the couple was taken into custody. The pair have remained in the Greene County Jail since their arrests.
Federal statutes require a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole for Millman. The judge has the option to impose a sentence of up to 50 years in federal prison without parole.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.